Macron pushes EU case on trade and Ukraine in China visit

French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to agree to resolve its trade disputes with Europe and give its support to the bloc’s stance on the war in Ukraine during a state visit to Beijing on Thursday (4 December).
"The imbalances we see accumulating today are not su...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.