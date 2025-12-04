Ad
euobserver
Emmanuel Macron has sought China's support on trade and Ukraine during a state visit to Beijing (Photo: elysee.fr)

Macron pushes EU case on trade and Ukraine in China visit

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to agree to resolve its trade disputes with Europe and give its support to the bloc’s stance on the war in Ukraine during a state visit to Beijing on Thursday (4 December). 

"The imbalances we see accumulating today are not su...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

MEPs sound alarm over China’s rare earth monopoly
Medical equipment procurement new battleground in EU-China trade war
Russia using Chinese spy satellite in Ukraine war, expert says
Von der Leyen touts EU over China in battle for influence at Africa summit
EU bans Chinese firms from medical-devices market in new trade row
Macron’s in China, rival Ukraine peace plans and Omnibus This WEEK
Emmanuel Macron has sought China's support on trade and Ukraine during a state visit to Beijing (Photo: elysee.fr)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections