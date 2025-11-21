Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin at the National Space Centre in Moscow on 13 September (Photo: Kremlin)

Interview

Russia using Chinese spy satellite in Ukraine war, expert says

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

China appears to have sold a high-end military spy satellite to Russia, despite Beijing's claim of neutrality in the Ukraine war. 

The satellite flies over Ukrainian battlefields twice each morning in daylight hours at an altitude of some 500km, taking images with a 12km swath and 50cm resolution. 

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraineInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Why EU needs Ukraine to stop Russian drones, instead of von der Leyen's 'wall'
Kosmos-2558: Russia's killer satellite that could trigger Article 5
Russia's nuclear-arms threats: all bark, no bite
EU navies should stop Russia's oil tankers, France and Germany say
Russia jams GPS signal of flight carrying EU commission president, say authorities
Russian president Vladimir Putin at the National Space Centre in Moscow on 13 September (Photo: Kremlin)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections