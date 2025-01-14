Ad
euobserver
Beijing has used its 'Buy China' programme to deny foreign firms access to its medical procurement market, the EU says (Photo: European Parliament)

Medical equipment procurement new battleground in EU-China trade war

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Public procurement of medical equipment has emerged as the latest front in the EU’s trade war with China, after an EU Commission probe concluded that there was “clear evidence” that Beijing was denying EU firms access to its domestic market. 

After an eight-month investigation, the EU Commission con...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Chinese EV sales slump in first month after EU tariffs
China accuses EU of foreign subsidy bias in latest trade dispute spat
Beijing has used its 'Buy China' programme to deny foreign firms access to its medical procurement market, the EU says (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections