Ad
euobserver
Sales of Chinese electric cars in Europe have slumped in the first month after the imposition of new EU tariffs. (Photo: Yadid Levy / Nordic Council)

Chinese EV sales slump in first month after EU tariffs

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU’s import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles resulted in an immediate drop in sales to the EU in November, according to new data. 

Chinese sales accounted for 7.4 percent of EV registrations across the EU in November, down from 8.2 percent in October and the lowest level since March, according to...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Talks on rescue plan for EU car industry to start in January
China is world's largest customer for EU vehicles — for now
Following China, Europe needs to move to a war economy
Why a Chinese car battery plant in Hungary is not a good idea
Sales of Chinese electric cars in Europe have slumped in the first month after the imposition of new EU tariffs. (Photo: Yadid Levy / Nordic Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections