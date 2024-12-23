Chinese EV sales slump in first month after EU tariffs

The EU’s import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles resulted in an immediate drop in sales to the EU in November, according to new data.
Chinese sales accounted for 7.4 percent of EV registrations across the EU in November, down from 8.2 percent in October and the lowest level since March, according to...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
