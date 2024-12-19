Ad
Talks between car industry bosses and EU leaders starting in January are expected to result in a rescue plan to support the sector (Photo: European Commission)

Talks on rescue plan for EU car industry to start in January

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The new EU Commission’s plan to support the bloc’s ailing car sector will begin in January with the start of a ‘strategic dialogue’ with the sector, that will bring industry bosses in for regular talks with EU leaders. 

In a statement on Thursday (19 December),

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Tags

Green Economy

