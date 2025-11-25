Ad
euobserver
'We must ensure we're not just a collateral victim of a US and Chinese geopolitical ruckus' said EU industry commissioner Stéphane Séjourné. (Photo: European Parliament )

MEPs sound alarm over China’s rare earth monopoly

EU & the World
Africa
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

MEPs raised the alarm on Tuesday (25 November) at China's near-total control of rare earth minerals, urging the EU Commission to move faster on plans to diversify supply chains and avoid becoming "a collateral victim" of escalating global tensions.

Access to China's market remains "heavily restricted," Danish presidency representative and minister for European...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

euobserver

