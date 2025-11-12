Ad
The Lobito Corridor rail network is designed to connect mineral rich regions of Zambia and DR Congo with Lobito port in Angola (Photo: USAID)

EU to fund Zambian railway in rare-earth gold-rush

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU announced a €50m grant to develop Zambia’s rail network on Wednesday (12 November), as the bloc steps up its agenda of investing in the Lobito Corridor to increase its supply of minerals from Africa. 

The cash was announced during a two-day visit to Zambia b...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

