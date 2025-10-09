Congo 'perplexed and disappointed' by EU inaction on Rwanda war

“Perplexed and disappointed” is the verdict of Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, DR Congo’s foreign minister, on the EU’s tepid response to Rwanda’s war that continue to rage in eastern Congo.
The M23 militia group, with the support of the Rwandan army, has captured swathes of ter...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.