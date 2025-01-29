Doctors in DR Congo hospital fear Rwanda-backed slaughter, call for EU help

Doctors, nurses, and patients at the Nobel-prize fêted Panzi Foundation in DR Congo (DRC) fear being slaughtered by Rwanda-backed rebels, unless the EU and wider international community act quickly to save them.
"We've received a number of threatening messages and we don't know how to clear out the hospital or put these patients out into the wild," Panzi inst...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
