Belgium accuses Rwanda of humanitarian 'catastrophe', with spotlight shone on EU mineral deals

Belgium’s foreign minister on Monday (27 January) accused Rwanda of creating a “catastrophic” military and humanitarian situation, after its army captured a major city in neighbouring DR Congo.
Goma, a city with a population of over one million in eastern DR Congo, was captured by Rwandan forces alongsi...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
