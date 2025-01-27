Ad
euobserver
Rwanda's capture of Goma in neighbouring DR Congo is likely to prompt a major refugee crisis (Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid)

Belgium accuses Rwanda of humanitarian 'catastrophe', with spotlight shone on EU mineral deals

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Belgium’s foreign minister on Monday (27 January) accused Rwanda of creating a “catastrophic” military and humanitarian situation, after its army captured a major city in neighbouring DR Congo. 

Goma, a city with a population of over one million in eastern DR Congo, was captured by Rwandan forces alongsi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Handshake of death: EU embrace of Kagame helping silence dissidents in Belgium
EU threatens new sanctions after Rwanda-backed militia advances in DR Congo
Congo sues Apple over conflict minerals, raising doubts over EU raw materials deals
Czech commissioner runs into trouble on EU-Rwanda minerals pact
Rwanda's capture of Goma in neighbouring DR Congo is likely to prompt a major refugee crisis (Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid)

Tags

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections