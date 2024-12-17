Congo sues Apple over conflict minerals, raising doubts over EU raw materials deals

Lawyers for DR Congo announced on Tuesday (17 December) that the central African country is suing the French and Belgian subsidiaries of US tech giant Apple, accusing them of using minerals pillaged from Congo and laundered through international supply chains.
The criminal complaint, which could shine t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.