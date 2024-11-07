Ad
Rwandan-backed militia groups have seized control of tantalum mines in Congo, the United Nations has reported (Photo: Fairphone)

Czech commissioner runs into trouble on EU-Rwanda minerals pact

Africa
EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU’s controversial ‘cash for minerals’ deal with Rwanda was thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday (6 November), as Czech commissioner designate Jozef Síkela came under sustained fire from MEPs for praising the pact....

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

