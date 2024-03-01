Ad
The European Commission has been criticised by DRCongo's president Felix Tshisheked over its recent minerals deal with neighbouring Rwanda (Photo: Amnesty International)

Commission plays down row over Rwanda minerals pact

Africa
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

The European Commission has played down a diplomatic row over its recent minerals agreement with Rwanda, after Congolese president Felix Tshishekedi, who accuses Rwanda of plundering his country's natural resources, described the deal as a "provocation in very bad taste".

On 19 February, the commission announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Rwanda on sustainable raw materials value chains.

"For ...

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The European Commission has been criticised by DRCongo's president Felix Tshisheked over its recent minerals deal with neighbouring Rwanda (Photo: Amnesty International)

