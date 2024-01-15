Culture-chief MEP defends Israel against any Eurovision ban

The MEP who chairs the European Parliament's culture committee has attacked mounting calls to ban Israel from the Eurovision Song Contest, as TV chiefs play wait-and-see on the Gaza war.

The prospect of an Israeli act singing and dancing in Europe's yearly pop-music festival despite Israel's destruction of Gaza has appalled some artists in Nordic countries.

Over 1,400 Finnish singers and music-industry workers signed a petition last week calling on Finnish broadcaster Yle to eith...