The Ocean Viking has been detained for 20 days under an Italian decree (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Meloni decree detained rescue boats a dozen times in 2023

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Charity vessels operating in the Mediterranean were detained at least 13 times last year under an Italian decree that curtails rescue efforts, according to civil society groups.

The latest incident saw the Ocean Viking docked by Italy on 31 December, and for the second time in two months, under the decree that requires them to immediately, and after each rescue, sail to often distant ports.

Ocean Viking says it was faulted aft...

