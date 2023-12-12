Half of EU backs visa-ban on Israel's 'terrorist' settlers

Almost half the EU backs imposing visa-bans on violent Israeli settlers, but Tuesday's (12 December) UN vote is likely to expose wider divisions on the Gaza war.

Some 13 out of 27 EU foreign ministers spoke out in favour of the visa bans in Brussels on Monday (11 December), diplomatic sources said.

"No one [spoke out] explicitly against it at this stage," one EU diplomat said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said: "I cannot say that we had unanimity, but I haven't y...