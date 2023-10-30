Israeli 'rage' in West Bank alarms France and US

Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank has drawn French and US warnings, as Israel keeps bombing Gaza after EU leaders appealed for a "pause".

"[Israeli] prime minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu does have a responsibility to rein in the extremist settlers on the West Bank who are ... pouring fuel on the fire," US national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a TV interview on Sunday (29 October).

The French foreign ministry said: "France strongly condemns the settle...