Ad
euobserver
Israeli soldier on patrol in Hebron in the West Bank in 2019 (Photo: breakingthesilence.org.il)

Israeli 'rage' in West Bank alarms France and US

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank has drawn French and US warnings, as Israel keeps bombing Gaza after EU leaders appealed for a "pause".

"[Israeli] prime minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu does have a responsibility to rein in the extremist settlers on the West Bank who are ... pouring fuel on the fire," US national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a TV interview on Sunday (29 October).

The French foreign ministry said: "France strongly condemns the settle...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Arab diplomats voice anger at EU inaction on Gaza war
Musk's X 'particularly bad' on antisemitic content, EU says
EU backs Israel-Palestine peace summit, Spain solo on ceasefire
Israeli soldier on patrol in Hebron in the West Bank in 2019 (Photo: breakingthesilence.org.il)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections