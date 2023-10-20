Ad
Whilst rural areas account for 83 percent of the EU's vast territory, only a quarter of its population reside in these areas (Photo: Unsplash)

Rural Europe left behind on pay and prospects, report warns

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Those living in rural areas in Europe feel disregarded by their institutions and governments, as gaps in provision and living conditions compared with urban conurbations have increased in recent years, according to a new Eurofound report.

"Investing in education and training for rural communities needs to be prioritised," warned Massimiliano ...

