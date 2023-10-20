Rural Europe left behind on pay and prospects, report warns

Those living in rural areas in Europe feel disregarded by their institutions and governments, as gaps in provision and living conditions compared with urban conurbations have increased in recent years, according to a new Eurofound report.
"Investing in education and training for rural communities needs to be prioritised," warned Massimiliano ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.