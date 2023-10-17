Ad
euobserver
EU Council president Charles Michel in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Gaza hospital bombed as EU leaders spoke

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Whoever bombed a hospital in Gaza broke the laws of war, a top EU official has said, while warning that Middle East violence had raised the terrorism threat in Europe.

"We got this information [on the hospital bombing] when we were together during this virtual meeting with the leaders. It seems to be confirmed and an attack against civilian infrastructure is not in line with international law," said Charles Michel, the EU Council president.

The news had made him feel "emotional",...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU Council president Charles Michel in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

