Kaczyński loses grip on Poland after eight years

Poland's nationalist-populist rulers lost twice over — in elections and in an anti-migrant referendum — on Sunday (15 October).

The Law and Justice (PiS) party, led by its chairman Jarosław Kaczyński, lost some 35 seats and its parliamentary majority, according to exit polls by Ipsos on Monday.

PiS still won the most votes of any single party and Poland's president might ask it to try to form a new coalition.

But PiS has no king-making friends to link up with after the far-r...