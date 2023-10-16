Ad
euobserver
In Tunisia, 76 percent of hospital medicines are imported (Photo: joepyrek)

Tunisia's medicine shortages drive people to Europe for drugs

EU & the World
Africa
Health & Society
by Arianna Poletti, Tunis,

Once every three months, Selwa exchanges about two hundred dinars for €50 on the Tunisian black market. With a medical prescription, she gives the money to her brother — who often travels to France — and asks him to buy medicines and bring them to Tunisia.

"Luckily, the French airport pharmacy still accepts our Tunisian prescription," she explains. "I wonder, though, how far we have come if we, an upper-middle class family, find ourselves unable to access medical treatment."

Sel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaHealth & Society

Author Bio

Arianna Poletti is an Italian freelance journalist based in Tunisia.

Related articles

How the EU can help Tunisia avoid a total economic crash
EU Commission at a loss over latest snub from Tunisia
EU aiming to make medicines cheaper, more available
EU concern on migration from Tunisia was years in the making
In Tunisia, 76 percent of hospital medicines are imported (Photo: joepyrek)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaHealth & Society

Author Bio

Arianna Poletti is an Italian freelance journalist based in Tunisia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections