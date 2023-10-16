Tunisia's medicine shortages drive people to Europe for drugs

Once every three months, Selwa exchanges about two hundred dinars for €50 on the Tunisian black market. With a medical prescription, she gives the money to her brother — who often travels to France — and asks him to buy medicines and bring them to Tunisia.

"Luckily, the French airport pharmacy still accepts our Tunisian prescription," she explains. "I wonder, though, how far we have come if we, an upper-middle class family, find ourselves unable to access medical treatment."

Sel...