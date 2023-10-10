EU in PR meltdown on Palestine aid

The European Commission isn't stopping aid to Palestine after all, following a day of U-turns and confusion on the Israel war.
"There will be no suspension of payments," the commission said in a press release late on Monday (9 October).
"All payments immediately suspended," EU neighbourhood commissioner Olivér Várhelyi had announced via his X account a few hours earlier.
Várhelyi's declaration made world headlines in a feve...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
