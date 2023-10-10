Ad
euobserver
EU neighbourhood commissioner Olivér Várhelyi (r) with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who is a staunch Israeli supporter (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU in PR meltdown on Palestine aid

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission isn't stopping aid to Palestine after all, following a day of U-turns and confusion on the Israel war.

"There will be no suspension of payments," the commission said in a press release late on Monday (9 October).

"All payments immediately suspended," EU neighbourhood commissioner Olivér Várhelyi had announced via his X account a few hours earlier.

Várhelyi's declaration made world headlines in a feve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU halts Palestine aid as Israel cuts Gaza off
'Breathless' EU backs Israel after hundreds killed
Israeli settlers encircling Jerusalem, EU envoys warn
EU neighbourhood commissioner Olivér Várhelyi (r) with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who is a staunch Israeli supporter (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections