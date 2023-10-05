'Protesters aren't criminals', 10,000 strikers say in Brussels

Around 10,000 people took to the streets of Brussels on Thursday (5 October) as part of a nationwide strike aimed at preventing a vote on the so-called 'Van Quickenborne bill', which opponents say would restrict the right to protest.
The bill is named after federal justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, who, earlier this year, proposed a reform of the penal code to create a new penalty for rioters.
Critics say the bill blurs the line between rioters and Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.