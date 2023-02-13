New EU sanctions on tech still being found in Russian weapons in Ukraine

The next round of EU sanctions on Russia will focus on banning trade in dual-use technologies still being used in Russian weapons systems in Ukraine, diplomatic sources have said.
EU ambassadors will meet to discuss the measures in Brussels on Wednesday (15 February) with a view to imposing them in time for the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on 24 February.
The bulk of the package will be an export ban worth some €10bn a year on Western technology that has been found in ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.