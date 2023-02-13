New EU sanctions on tech still being found in Russian weapons in Ukraine

The next round of EU sanctions on Russia will focus on banning trade in dual-use technologies still being used in Russian weapons systems in Ukraine, diplomatic sources have said.

EU ambassadors will meet to discuss the measures in Brussels on Wednesday (15 February) with a view to imposing them in time for the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on 24 February.

The bulk of the package will be an export ban worth some €10bn a year on Western technology that has been found in ...