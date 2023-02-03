Greece faces possible court over 'prison-like' EU-funded migration centres

A European Commission threat to take Greece to court over asylum violations may involve EU-funded centres.
Although details of the individual cases remains under wraps, Greek media is reporting that the violations deal with detention at those centres, as well as access to social benefits for recognised refugees.
The European Commission declined to provide any insights into th...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
