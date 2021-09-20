Ad
Netherlands worry a legal framework on voluntary returns for rejected asylum-seekers could give them greater rights (Photo: Michael Gubi)

Netherlands against more rights for rejected asylum-seekers

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Netherlands is opposing any new EU legal framework on voluntary returns for rejected asylum seekers, because it fears it could give them more rights.

"It would possibly provide more rights to those who have exhausted legal proceedings and have no right to stay in our countries," the government said, in a leaked internal EU document dated 9 September and seen by EUobserver.

The Dutch say any proposed legal framework could also make it more difficult to force people to return. "...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Netherlands worry a legal framework on voluntary returns for rejected asylum-seekers could give them greater rights (Photo: Michael Gubi)

Migration

