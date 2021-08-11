Six EU states want migrant returns to war-torn Afghanistan

Six EU countries have warned the EU Commission against halting forced deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers arriving to the bloc, despite major advances of Taliban insurgents in the country.
The Taliban has made massive gains in Afghanistan since US and Nato forces decided to withdraw from the country after 20 years, capturing five out of the country's 34 provincial capitals in less than a week.
Local Afghan security forces, which have been trained and equipped by Western...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
