Belarus: EU neighbour marks year of brutality

Europe has threatened further sanctions against Lukashenko after a year of intensifying brutality, which has begun to spill across the EU border.

"The EU stands ready to consider further measures in light of the [Belarusian] regime's blatant disregard of international commitments," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday (8 August), one year after yet-another rigged election by president Alexander Lukashenko prompted the biggest pro-democracy protests in his 30-year reign....