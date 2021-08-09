Ad
Women have played a prominent role in Belarus' biggest protests in the president's 30-year rule (Photo: Daria Buryakina for tut.by)

Belarus: EU neighbour marks year of brutality

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe has threatened further sanctions against Lukashenko after a year of intensifying brutality, which has begun to spill across the EU border.

"The EU stands ready to consider further measures in light of the [Belarusian] regime's blatant disregard of international commitments," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday (8 August), one year after yet-another rigged election by president Alexander Lukashenko prompted the biggest pro-democracy protests in his 30-year reign....

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

