WHO calls for vaccine-booster pause to help poor countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (4 August) urged rich countries to halt Covid-19 vaccines boosters to enable every country in the world to vaccinate at least 10 percent of its population by the end of September.

"While hundreds of millions of people are still waiting for their first dose, some rich countries are moving towards booster doses," the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the...