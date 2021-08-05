Ad
Low-income countries have only been able to administer 1.5 doses for every 100 people due to lack of supply (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

WHO calls for vaccine-booster pause to help poor countries

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (4 August) urged rich countries to halt Covid-19 vaccines boosters to enable every country in the world to vaccinate at least 10 percent of its population by the end of September.

"While hundreds of millions of people are still waiting for their first dose, some rich countries are moving towards booster doses," the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said.

"I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

