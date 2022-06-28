Western public has 'moral' duty to Ukraine, Nato chief says

Rising energy and food prices shouldn't stop the Western public from supporting Ukraine, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"There is a moral and political obligation to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told press in Madrid on Tuesday (28 June), as Nato leaders met in Spain for talks on a "historic" expansion in reaction to Russia's war.

Even if the war were to last for years, the general public in Western countries will "have to put things in perspective" given the "atrocities" being pe...