Olaf investigators manage hundreds of cases a year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

IT bugs haunt work of EU fraud busters

Digital
by Maximilian Henning, Groningen,

EU efforts to fight fraud have been hampered by bugs and delays in an €29m IT system meant to help manage investigations more efficiently.

Olaf, the European anti-fraud agency in Brussels, first installed the bespoke €29m 'Olaf case management system (OCM)' in 2016.

Following years of problems, it is meant to go fully live in July — six years later.

But now Olaf's Supervisory Committee has issued a recommendation to the agency's director general Ville Itälä: he should carry ...

Author Bio

Maximilian Henning is a German freelance journalist based in The Netherlands.

