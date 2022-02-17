Privacy concerns mount over Europol data collection

When it emerged last month that EU law enforcement agency Europol had hoovered up quadrillions of bytes of sensitive data , including on people with no links to any crime or criminal history, there were flurries of concern from privacy advocates.
Now the EU data watchdog is doubling down on those concerns, and warning that Europol could continue the same ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
