Why Miroslav Lajčák is the wrong choice for EU envoy

The European Union could commit a major strategic blunder in its immediate neighbourhood with the appointment, expected in March, of Slovak foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák to lead the negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo on a final normalisation agreement.
His precise capacity – whether as a special envoy in charge of the negotiations only or for the whole Western Balkans, or as a kind of all-Western Balkans EU special representative – remains unclear.
What is clear is that t...
Toby Vogel and Bodo Weber are senior associates of the Democratization Policy Council, based in Brussels and Berlin, respectively.
