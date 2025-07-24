Listen: UN court says climate inaction could violate international law

This week, something historic happened. The International Court of Justice, the UN’s top court, issued a landmark advisory opinion on climate change. It said that countries failing to act on climate could be in violation of international law.

This week, something historic happened. The International Court of Justice, the UN’s top court, issued a landmark advisory opinion on climate change. It said that countries failing to act on climate could be in violation of international law. Yes, governments can now be held legally responsible for the damage their inaction causes to the planet. But what does this really mean for climate justice and could polluters be forced to pay up?

Welcome to Long Story Short, Europod's daily podcast that breaks down what matters most, in just five minutes. I'm Evi Kiorri

The case was led by the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu and was supported by over 130 countries. The ICJ’s 15 judges unanimously agreed: the climate crisis is “an existential problem of planetary proportions.” And states have legal obligations, not just moral ones, to reduce emissions, stop subsidising fossil fuels, and protect people from the climate harm that’s already here.

The opinion isn’t binding, but it’s very influential. It’s based on existing treaties, conventions and customary international law, and it opens the door for lawsuits, both between states and within national courts. The court also declared something else: a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is a human right. And that is a big deal.

Now, this ruling doesn’t just raise the legal stakes. It puts political pressure on the world’s biggest emitters and potentially opens up a legal path for reparations. That means countries devastated by rising sea levels or climate disasters could seek compensation from rich, polluting nations. Not exactly something the US or Russia are keen on.

In fact, the US has already signalled resistance. President Trump’s administration has once again pulled the country out of the Paris Agreement. When asked about the ICJ ruling, a White House spokesman said they’re committed to “putting America first.” Meaning business as usual for oil and gas.

But here’s the irony: clinging to fossil fuels isn’t just dangerous, it’s also expensive. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres put it this week: “Those who cling to fossil fuels could go broke doing it.” And with more courts, from The Hague to Strasbourg, affirming states’ responsibilities to act, polluters are running out of legal cover.

So, this isn’t just a win for climate justice. It’s a warning shot, one that could reshape everything from climate diplomacy to trade deals and investment agreements.

But where do we go from here?

Well it’s safe to say that we can expect lawsuits. Activists and states now have powerful legal ammunition. Countries who fail to act could face not just criticism but concrete consequences. And while the ICJ opinion is non-binding, it will weigh heavily in negotiations and future climate talks.

Then the next big moment is COP30 in Brazil. The hope is that countries will take this legal momentum and turn it into ambitious action, not watered-down pledges or creative accounting, as we’ve lately seen by the European Commission.

And finally, there’s a shift underway, driven not just by governments, but by people. The case at the ICJ began with youth activists from the Pacific. They didn’t wait for rich countries to lead and now the highest court in the world has validated their demands.

So, the message is clear: climate inaction is no longer just immoral, it’s potentially illegal. And the age of accountability has begun.

