Top firms urge EU to stick to 90% climate target

A coalition of over 150 businesses, associations and investors — including Ikea, Google, Vattenfall and Allianz — is urging the EU to stick to its target of cutting emissions by 90 percent by 2040.
In a joint letter sent to EU leaders on Friday (23 May), they warn that “90 percent should be considered as the floor rather than the ceiling for ambition,” warning...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
