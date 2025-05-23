French ‘posturing’ on due diligence law falls flat in Brussels

French negotiators tried to rally support to drastically scale back the EU’s corporate due diligence law (CSDDD) — but failed to convince other member states.
“We need to simplify the rules, but that doesn’t mean we should scrap them altogether,” Danish minister for business Morten Bødskov told press, reacting to the French push on Friday (23 May). “It i...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
