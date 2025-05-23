Ad
euobserver
Emmanuel Macron told business leaders he wanted to wipe the CSDDD 'off the table' this week (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

French ‘posturing’ on due diligence law falls flat in Brussels

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

French negotiators tried to rally support to drastically scale back the EU’s corporate due diligence law (CSDDD) — but failed to convince other member states.

“We need to simplify the rules, but that doesn’t mean we should scrap them altogether,” Danish minister for business Morten Bødskov told press, reacting to the French push on Friday (23 May). “It i...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU member states race ahead with dismantling green regulations
Macron and Merz align to gut due diligence law as council backs deregulation push
Top economists urge EU to save due diligence laws from rollback
Emmanuel Macron told business leaders he wanted to wipe the CSDDD 'off the table' this week (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections