Ad
euobserver
Emmanuel Macron: 'We have to go fast and we have to do [something] big if we want to be back in the race' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Macron and Merz align to gut due diligence law as council backs deregulation push

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The EU’s landmark due diligence law is facing strong political headwinds, after French president Emmanuel Macron called for its outright withdrawal. 

“CSDDD [Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive] and some other sustainability regulations shouldn’t just be postponed for one year, but taken off the table,” he told a business audience at the Choo...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

MEPs to approve delay of green reporting rules
Why defunding NGOs would lock in a European 'Greenwash' Deal
EU member states race ahead with dismantling green regulations
EU-funded researchers urge rethink of 'competitiveness' agenda
Top economists urge EU to save due diligence laws from rollback
Emmanuel Macron: 'We have to go fast and we have to do [something] big if we want to be back in the race' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections