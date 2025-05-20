Macron and Merz align to gut due diligence law as council backs deregulation push

The EU’s landmark due diligence law is facing strong political headwinds, after French president Emmanuel Macron called for its outright withdrawal.
“CSDDD [Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive] and some other sustainability regulations shouldn’t just be postponed for one year, but taken off the table,” he told a business audience at the Choo...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.