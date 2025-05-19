Ad
Deforestation, which the corporate sustainability due diligence directive aims to help curtail. Backtracking now, the economists argue, would undermine investor trust and create a 'dangerous level of incoherence' (Photo: Courtesy Jikalahari)

Top economists urge EU to save due diligence laws from rollback

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

A group of nearly 100 economists from across Europe has come out strongly against the European Commission’s efforts to water down key sustainability laws, warning that the rollback risks undermining both human rights and Europe’s industri...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

