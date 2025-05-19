Top economists urge EU to save due diligence laws from rollback

A group of nearly 100 economists from across Europe has come out strongly against the European Commission’s efforts to water down key sustainability laws, warning that the rollback risks undermining both human rights and Europe’s industri...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.