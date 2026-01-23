Trump deal fails to calm Nuuk: 'We don't know what's in it'

Jens-Frederik Nielsen hardly longed for this a year ago when he became the prime minister of Greenland. Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, home to just under 20,000 inhabitants, is these days the media centre of the world.

For this reason, he organised a press conference in English for international media on Thursday (21 January) at two o’clock local time.

Interest in the world's largest island has been so great in recent days that they had to move it to a cultural centre to meet the demand - when French journalists wanted to interview local residents, they kept running into their media colleagues on the island instead.

Nielsen, who has a Danish father and a Greenlandic mother, is only 34 years old. In the past, he represented Greenland as a badminton player, winning the so-called Island Games, which are attended by representatives from European islands.

Now he is fighting against stronger opponents.

In front of about 100 journalists, he did not appear to be significantly reassured by the deal on Greenland announced by US presient Donald Trump on Wednesday. "Greenland remains in a serious situation," he began.

He added that, until Wednesday, nothing could have been ruled out in the American effort to acquire the island, alluding to a possible military attack by the United States on Greenland.

And although the agreement between Trump and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte could have calmed the situation, the Greenlandic government, which is concerned by this situation, says it does not know any details.

The prime minister also hinted that Rutte cannot discuss matters with the American side on behalf of Greenland or Denmark.

Representatives of these two countries last spoke with Rutte a few days ago, and met with the American side last week in Washington.

What is Greenland's red line?

Nielsen said where Greenland's red lines were. According to him, it was the respect for the island's territorial sovereignty.

"No one but Greenland and Denmark can decide on Greenland," said Nielsen, the chairman of the social-liberal Democrats party.

At the same time, he suggested that Trump's attacks were traumatising the entire society.

"Imagine that you are a Greenlander, a peaceful person who sees in the media every day that someone wants to take away your freedom," Nielsen added.

He also mentioned a demonstration that took place in Greenland last week, which, according to him, was not against the US, but against the disrespect for the rule of law, democracy, and the right to sovereignty.

He said that it was not only about Greenland. According to him, the entire world order that guaranteed years of peace is threatened by these dangers.

Journalists asked the Greenlandic prime minister whether he agreed that the Americans should have greater rights to mine mineral resources on the island. He said he was open to dialogue, as long as it was conducted with respect.

This could be debated in a working group established after the meeting of Greenlandic foreign minister Vivian Motzfeldt and Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen with US vice-president J. D. Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio last week in Washington.

He added, however, that the Americans would have to respect Greenlandic legislation. "The island has strict laws regarding environmental protection," Nielsen said.

He answered similarly to the question of whether he would welcome the possibility of increasing the American military presence in the country and establishing the Golden Dome anti-missile system on the island – it is debatable.

On the contrary, when asked whether Greenland could lose sovereignty over some parts of its territory, for example, where the Americans have a base, he repeated that sovereignty was a red line for Greenland and Denmark.

He also appreciated the support of European countries, Denmark, and the EU, and added that Greenland remained committed to Nato. "We choose Greenland, we choose the EU, we choose Nato," he said.

Tired Greenlanders

The city of Nuuk is the northernmost capital in the world, only less than 300 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle. At this time of year, there are only six hours of daylight a day.

And although Nuuk is known from photographs for its picturesque multi-coloured wooden houses, there are also many apartment buildings, high-rise buildings, and construction activity in the city.

Local residents are already tired of the American president's threats, as well as the media attention. In the centre of Nuuk, they are reluctant to talk about whether the Trump-announced deal has reassured them.

One of the exceptions is Lia, a middle-aged woman heading home with her shopping. Lia is Danish, but has a Greenlandic husband and two children. She doesn't really believe Trump would lose interest in Greenland.

"The next day, he is capable of changing everything again," she said.

"What kind of deal is this when even the Greenlandic government knows nothing about it? And I think it's similar with Denmark," Lia said.

As she says, if the United States were to actually gain control of the island, she and her family would move to Denmark. She would not be convinced even by the generous aid for Greenlanders from the United States, which was speculated about.

Nothing in writing, but Trump is satisfied

She is not the only one who does not know exactly what the agreement contains. According to CNN sources, the agreement on Greenland was concluded only verbally between the American president and Mark Rutte. There is no written framework.

Sources say they agreed to update the 1951 military agreement between Denmark and the US, which allows the US military to make extensive use of Greenland. It is mentioned that Russia and China will be banned from investing there.

Trump told Fox News that he got what he wanted. "We got everything we wanted and didn't have to pay anything for it," he said. Among other things, he also mentioned that a part of the Golden Dome anti-missile defence system will be placed in Greenland.

Trump added that it was currently being discussed, but the United States should have "full access to Greenland without a time limit."





Translated with permission of Denník N. You can read the original piece here.