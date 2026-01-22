EU open to Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ if it stays within UN lines

The European Union says it is willing to engage with Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace, provided the initiative focuses on Gaza and aligns with the framework set out in a United Nations Security Council resolution.
"If we narrow [it] down for Gaza as it was meant to be then we can also work with it," Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, told report...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
