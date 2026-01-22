Trump threatens retaliation at Davos if EU dumps US assets

US president Donald Trump has threatened “big retaliation” if European countries respond to his Greenland threats by selling US assets, after first threatening tariffs against those opposing it earlier this week.
European investors hold between €8 trillion and €12 trillion of US financial assets, including government debt and equities.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
