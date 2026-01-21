EU leaders to struggle with Trump's new world order at Greenland summit

As EU leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday evening (22 January) for an emergency summit on Greenland and US tariff threats, a stark dilemma looms over their discussions: how to defend European interests in Trump's new world order, without blowing up the post-war transatlantic security architecture it still depends on.
US president Donald Trump threatened new...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.