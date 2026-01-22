Nato plans new Arctic mission, 'faith' remains in transatlantic ties

Nato is to draw up plans for a new Arctic security mission by July, as one former Italian admiral voices "faith" in US military ties despite the Greenland crisis.
"In an ideal world, we would have something ready by the Nato summit in Ankara [on 7 July]," said Finnish president Alexander Stubb at the Davos forum in Switzerland on Thursday (22 January), accord...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
