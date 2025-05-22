EU anti-deforestation law spares all major exporters, including Brazil

All 27 EU member states, along with major agricultural exporters such as Brazil and Indonesia, have been kept off the EUs ‘high-risk’ list in the long-awaited anti-deforestation law, published on Thursday (22 May).
The list is meant to help keep goods linked to deforestation such as cocoa, palm oil, beef, timber and soy, out of the European market.<...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
