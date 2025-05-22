Ad
euobserver
European consumers drive deforestation elsewhere, especially in Brazil and Indonesia (Photo: CIFOR)

EU anti-deforestation law spares all major exporters, including Brazil

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

All 27 EU member states, along with major agricultural exporters such as Brazil and Indonesia, have been kept off the EUs ‘high-risk’ list in the long-awaited anti-deforestation law, published on Thursday (22 May).

The list is meant to help keep goods linked to deforestation such as cocoa, palm oil, beef, timber and soy, out of the European market.

<...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Mercosur trade pact offers 'better treatment' on EU deforestation rules, say officials
The Mercosur deal — why would the EU trust a man like Milei?
Gutting EU due diligence law 'robbed' victims of corporate abuse
EU under fire over plans to scrap African forestry deals
Europe's coal-based steelmaking — an Industrial Revolution relic now pushed to 2045
EPP backs down after ministers oppose exemptions to deforestation law
Rightwing MEPs win key battle to gut EU's deforestation law
European consumers drive deforestation elsewhere, especially in Brazil and Indonesia (Photo: CIFOR)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections