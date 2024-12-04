EPP backs down after ministers oppose exemptions to deforestation law

MEPs on Wednesday (4 December) signed off on a one-year delay to the EU’s deforestation law — after backing down on demands to introduce major exemptions to the law’s due diligence rules.
After negotiations on potential changes to the law between MEPs and national ministers concluded on Tuesday night, t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.