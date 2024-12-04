Ad
A three-month saga over the fate of the EU's deforestation law appears at an end after rightwing and far-right MEPs admitted defeat on plans to introduce new exemptions (Photo: Courtesy Jikalahari)

EPP backs down after ministers oppose exemptions to deforestation law

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

MEPs on Wednesday (4 December) signed off on a one-year delay to the EU’s deforestation law — after backing down on demands to introduce major exemptions to the law’s due diligence rules. 

After negotiations on potential changes to the law between MEPs and national ministers concluded on Tuesday night, t...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

