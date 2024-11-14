Rightwing MEPs win key battle to gut EU's deforestation law

MEPs set out plans to gut key reporting requirements from the EU’s already-delayed anti-deforestation law on Thursday (14 November) — the latest pillar of the bloc’s green deal to come under threat, in a move branded “shameful” by environmental NGOs and campaigners.
In the European Parliament, MEPs vot...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
