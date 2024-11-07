EU under fire over plans to scrap African forestry deals

Forestry campaigners have criticized the EU for cutting its support for two trade treaties with African countries designed to curb deforestation — less than a week before the start of the COP29 climate talks in Azerbai...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
