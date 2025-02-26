Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission's proposals to water down due diligence rules will 'rob' victims of the right to hold companies accountable, says Joseph Byomuhangyi (Photo: Kevin Woke)

Interview

Gutting EU due diligence law 'robbed' victims of corporate abuse

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The adoption of the corporate sustainability due diligence directive by EU lawmakers last April marked the conclusion of a decade-long battle following the Rana Plaza disaster in Bangladesh when a sweatshop complex collapse...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawAfricaInterview

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

MEPs approve corporate due diligence legislation (again)
Von der Leyen's bonfire of regulations is an act of vandalism
Don't make corporate reporting laws victim of Green Deal backlash, NGOs urge EU
The EU Commission's proposals to water down due diligence rules will 'rob' victims of the right to hold companies accountable, says Joseph Byomuhangyi (Photo: Kevin Woke)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawAfricaInterview

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections