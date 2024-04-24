MEPs approve corporate due diligence legislation (again)

MEPs approved the long-fought supply chain law, which aims to hold large companies accountable for their impact on humans and the environment.
Wednesday's (24 April) vote in Strasbourg was the result of a decade-long battle that started in the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster in Bangladesh when a sweatshop complex collapsed in Dhaka and crushed 1134 ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.