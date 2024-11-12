Shell wins appeal in landmark emissions reduction case

A Dutch higher court overturned a ruling that required Shell to cut its carbon emissions, as well as emissions resulting from the use of its products by customers, by 45 percent by 2030.
The 2021 ruling set a precedent and sparked a wave of similar cases by non-profit organisations against multinationals such as oil and gas giants Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.